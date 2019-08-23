Melrose Bancorp Inc. (MELR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW)

Melrose Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:MELR) and Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) are two firms in the Regional – Northeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melrose Bancorp Inc. 19 5.38 N/A 0.67 26.82 Arrow Financial Corporation 34 4.26 N/A 2.46 13.53

Table 1 demonstrates Melrose Bancorp Inc. and Arrow Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Arrow Financial Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Melrose Bancorp Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Melrose Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Arrow Financial Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Melrose Bancorp Inc. and Arrow Financial Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melrose Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 0.5% Arrow Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.6% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.18 and it happens to be 82.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Arrow Financial Corporation’s beta is 0.57 which is 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Melrose Bancorp Inc. and Arrow Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.6% and 41.5%. About 1.6% of Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% are Arrow Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melrose Bancorp Inc. -0.44% 0.11% -4.4% -4.37% -2.24% 0.33% Arrow Financial Corporation -2.03% -3.59% -0.57% 4.89% -11.82% 3.87%

For the past year Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arrow Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Arrow Financial Corporation beats Melrose Bancorp Inc.