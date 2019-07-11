Melrose Bancorp Inc. (MELR) and The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) Comparison side by side

Both Melrose Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:MELR) and The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melrose Bancorp Inc. 19 5.21 N/A 0.74 25.71 The First of Long Island Corporation 22 4.94 N/A 1.62 13.95

Table 1 demonstrates Melrose Bancorp Inc. and The First of Long Island Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The First of Long Island Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Melrose Bancorp Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than The First of Long Island Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Melrose Bancorp Inc. and The First of Long Island Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melrose Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.9% 0.6% The First of Long Island Corporation 0.00% 10.4% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Melrose Bancorp Inc. is 72.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.28 beta. Competitively, The First of Long Island Corporation is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.7 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22% of Melrose Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.2% of The First of Long Island Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of The First of Long Island Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melrose Bancorp Inc. 3.62% 4.07% -3.47% -4.3% 7.44% 5.23% The First of Long Island Corporation -0.75% -0.62% 0.94% 8.63% -8.04% 12.93%

For the past year Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The First of Long Island Corporation.

Summary

The First of Long Island Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Melrose Bancorp Inc.