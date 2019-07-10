Melrose Bancorp Inc. (MELR) and The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Comparison side by side

Melrose Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MELR) and The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) are two firms in the Regional – Northeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melrose Bancorp Inc. 19 5.21 N/A 0.74 25.71 The First Bancorp Inc. 26 4.52 N/A 2.23 11.82

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. The First Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Melrose Bancorp Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Melrose Bancorp Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than The First Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Melrose Bancorp Inc. and The First Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melrose Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.9% 0.6% The First Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 72.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.28 beta. The First Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.63 beta which makes it 37.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22% of Melrose Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.2% of The First Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.8% of The First Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melrose Bancorp Inc. 3.62% 4.07% -3.47% -4.3% 7.44% 5.23% The First Bancorp Inc. -1.16% -0.04% -3.76% -6.62% -4.87% 0.3%

For the past year Melrose Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than The First Bancorp Inc.

Summary

The First Bancorp Inc. beats Melrose Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.