Melrose Bancorp Inc. (MELR) and Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Comparing side by side

Melrose Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:MELR) and Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melrose Bancorp Inc. 18 5.31 N/A 0.67 26.82 Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 39 2.68 N/A 3.28 11.74

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Melrose Bancorp Inc. and Salisbury Bancorp Inc. Salisbury Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Melrose Bancorp Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Salisbury Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Melrose Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:MELR) and Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melrose Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 0.5% Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

Melrose Bancorp Inc. is 82.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.18 beta. Competitively, Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s 58.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.42 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.6% of Melrose Bancorp Inc. shares and 8.9% of Salisbury Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 8% are Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melrose Bancorp Inc. -0.44% 0.11% -4.4% -4.37% -2.24% 0.33% Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 0.85% -1.56% -5.52% 4.76% -11.71% 6.41%

For the past year Melrose Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Salisbury Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Melrose Bancorp Inc.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 13 banking offices and 9 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess and Orange Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts, as well as through its main office located in Lakeville, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.