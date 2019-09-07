Melrose Bancorp Inc. (MELR) and Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Contrasting side by side

Melrose Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:MELR) and Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) are two firms in the Regional – Northeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melrose Bancorp Inc. 18 5.16 N/A 0.67 26.82 Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 15 2.02 N/A 0.63 24.64

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Patriot National Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Melrose Bancorp Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Melrose Bancorp Inc. and Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melrose Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 0.5% Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 0.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.18 beta means Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 82.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Patriot National Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.39 beta which makes it 61.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.6% of Melrose Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.6% of Patriot National Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Patriot National Bancorp Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melrose Bancorp Inc. -0.44% 0.11% -4.4% -4.37% -2.24% 0.33% Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 6.55% 1.68% 3.47% -23.97% -19.11% 8.42%

For the past year Melrose Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Patriot National Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Melrose Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Patriot National Bancorp Inc.