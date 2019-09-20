Melrose Bancorp Inc. (MELR) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Melrose Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:MELR) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Melrose Bancorp Inc. has 16.6% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Melrose Bancorp Inc. has 1.6% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Melrose Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Melrose Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|3.60%
|0.50%
|Industry Average
|14.78%
|9.92%
|0.99%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are comparing Melrose Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Melrose Bancorp Inc.
|N/A
|18
|26.82
|Industry Average
|42.25M
|285.86M
|23.43
Melrose Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Melrose Bancorp Inc. is more expensive than its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Melrose Bancorp Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Melrose Bancorp Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.00
|1.20
|2.63
As a group, Regional – Northeast Banks companies have a potential upside of 130.14%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Melrose Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Melrose Bancorp Inc.
|-0.44%
|0.11%
|-4.4%
|-4.37%
|-2.24%
|0.33%
|Industry Average
|2.44%
|3.00%
|6.60%
|10.24%
|11.39%
|14.99%
For the past year Melrose Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than its peers.
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 0.18 shows that Melrose Bancorp Inc. is 82.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Melrose Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s peers beat Melrose Bancorp Inc.
