Melrose Bancorp Inc. (MELR) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Melrose Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:MELR) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Melrose Bancorp Inc. has 16.6% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Melrose Bancorp Inc. has 1.6% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Melrose Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melrose Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.60% 0.50% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Melrose Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Melrose Bancorp Inc. N/A 18 26.82 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Melrose Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Melrose Bancorp Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Melrose Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melrose Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.20 2.63

As a group, Regional – Northeast Banks companies have a potential upside of 130.14%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Melrose Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melrose Bancorp Inc. -0.44% 0.11% -4.4% -4.37% -2.24% 0.33% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Melrose Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.18 shows that Melrose Bancorp Inc. is 82.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Melrose Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s peers beat Melrose Bancorp Inc.