Melrose Bancorp Inc. (MELR) and ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Contrasting side by side

Melrose Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:MELR) and ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) compete with each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melrose Bancorp Inc. 19 5.45 N/A 0.74 25.71 ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. 21 4.79 N/A 2.01 10.98

In table 1 we can see Melrose Bancorp Inc. and ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Melrose Bancorp Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Melrose Bancorp Inc. is currently more expensive than ConnectOne Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Melrose Bancorp Inc. and ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melrose Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.9% 0.6% ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.28 beta indicates that Melrose Bancorp Inc. is 72.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. has a 0.87 beta and it is 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22% of Melrose Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 64% of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% are ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melrose Bancorp Inc. 3.62% 4.07% -3.47% -4.3% 7.44% 5.23% ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. -2.74% 7.51% 4.41% 3.67% -16.04% 19.33%

For the past year Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.

Summary

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. beats Melrose Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans. In addition, the company offers brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds, and financial planning services. Further, it provides credit cards, wire transfers, and safe deposit boxes; access to automated teller services; and Internet banking, treasury direct, ACH origination, lockbox, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture banking services. The company operates through seven banking offices in Bergen County, nine banking offices in Union County, three banking offices in Morris County, one office in Newark in Essex County, one office in West New York in Hudson County, one office in Princeton in Mercer County, and one office in Holmdel in Monmouth County, New Jersey, as well as a branch office in the borough of Manhattan in New York City. It serves small-to-medium sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professional practices, and consumer and retail customers. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.