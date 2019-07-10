Melrose Bancorp Inc. (MELR) and Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Contrasting side by side

Both Melrose Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MELR) and Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melrose Bancorp Inc. 19 5.21 N/A 0.74 25.71 Bar Harbor Bankshares 25 3.50 N/A 2.08 12.59

Table 1 highlights Melrose Bancorp Inc. and Bar Harbor Bankshares’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bar Harbor Bankshares seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Melrose Bancorp Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Melrose Bancorp Inc. is currently more expensive than Bar Harbor Bankshares, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melrose Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.9% 0.6% Bar Harbor Bankshares 0.00% 8.9% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 72.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.28 beta. From a competition point of view, Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 0.83 beta which is 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Melrose Bancorp Inc. and Bar Harbor Bankshares are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 48.5% respectively. 1% are Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Bar Harbor Bankshares’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melrose Bancorp Inc. 3.62% 4.07% -3.47% -4.3% 7.44% 5.23% Bar Harbor Bankshares -3.96% 1.71% 5.22% 1.2% -10.85% 16.85%

For the past year Melrose Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Bar Harbor Bankshares

Summary

Bar Harbor Bankshares beats on 7 of the 9 factors Melrose Bancorp Inc.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as a bank holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various retail deposit products, including checking, interest bearing NOW, money market, savings, club, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short-term and long-term certificates of deposit; and commercial deposit accounts comprising business checking and tiered money market accounts. The company also offers various loan products, such as home mortgages, residential construction loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and overdraft protection services; secured and unsecured installment loans for new or used automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, mobile homes, and other personal needs; and business loans to individuals, partnerships, corporations, and other business entities for capital construction, real estate and equipment financing, working capital, real estate development, and other business purposes. In addition, it provides other customary products and services consisting of safe deposit box rentals, wire transfers, check collection services, foreign currency exchange, money orders, and the U.S. savings bonds redemptions; life insurance, annuity, and retirement products, as well as financial planning services; third-party securities and insurance broker and dealer services; electronic banking services; cash management services; and remote deposit capture, merchant credit card processing, night depository, and coin and currency handling services. Further, the company offers trust and investment management services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities. As of February 21, 2017, it provided a range of financial services through its 49 branch locations in Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Bar Harbor Bankshares was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine.