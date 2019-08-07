Mellanox Techs LTD (MLNX) Shareholder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Cut Position; Focused Wealth Management Has Lifted Its General Electric Co (GE) Holding by $500,490; Stock Rose

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mellanox Techs Ltd (MLNX) by 20.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 6,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 24,865 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 31,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Techs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $108.24. About 322,971 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Hldrs; 24/05/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDERS SUPPORT COMPANY’S GOVERNANCE PROPOSALS; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS MELLANOX EGM IS ‘UNNECESSARY’; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD: MELLANOX ACTION EMPHASIZES CHANGE IS NEEDED; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP SAYS BELIEVES MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES’ “EGM IS UNNECESSARY AND DESIGNED TO IMPROPERLY DELAY 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING”; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 07/03/2018 – Starboard: Open to Talks With Mellanox Board, Management for ‘Constructive Solution’; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox: Starboard Continues Its Assault in New Letter — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – Eyal Waldman, CEO and President of Mellanox Technologies Receives the 2018 Global Industry Leader Award

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 55,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 257,661 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 202,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.46. About 72.16 million shares traded or 41.42% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/05/2018 – GE SIGNS $52M PACT W/ DEWA TO INSTALL AGP TECHNOLOGY AT STATION; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 ADJUSTED EPS (NON-GAAP) OF $0.16; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY- MINISTRY OF RAILWAYS IS A 26 PCT STAKEHOLDER IN THE TWO JV COMPANIES; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH; 07/03/2018 – General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” says Deutsche Bank; 28/03/2018 – “In many ways, GE’s current situation fits the profile of an ideal Warren Buffett investment,” the firm’s analyst writes; 03/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE POWER NAMES TOP GLOBAL ENERGY EXECUTIVE RO; 23/05/2018 – GE COMMENTS IN SLIDES AHEAD OF EPG PRESENTATION; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF WABTEC, WITH SENIOR UNSECURED AT BAA3, ON ANNOUNCED MERGER WITH GE TRANSPORTATION; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Can Larry Culp Really Save General Electric Stock? – Investorplace.com” on July 10, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “GE’s Growth Over Coming Years Will Depend Primarily On The Success Of Its Aviation Business – Forbes” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wabtec’s Results Soar in Q2, Driven by the GE Transportation Merger – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tax Loss Harvesting With GE – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Baker Hughes, a GE companyâ€™s (NYSE:BHGE) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,555 shares to 4,014 shares, valued at $261,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 142,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,110 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGK).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $72.33 million for 20.50 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.