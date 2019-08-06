Mellanox Techs LTD (MLNX) Shareholder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Cut Its Position; Resmed (RMD) Holder Copeland Capital Management Increased Its Holding by $1.05 Million as Stock Value Rose

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 10,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 73,321 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 63,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $128.95. About 119,268 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 15/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/07/2018; 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED 15 PCT TO $591.6 MLN; 26/04/2018 – RESMED 3Q ADJ. EPS $0.92, EST. $0.84; 29/05/2018 – ResMed: Transaction Will Not Be Material to ResMed’s Consolidated Fincl Results; 26/04/2018 – RESMED 3Q REV. $591.6M, EST. $574.6M; 21/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q EPS 76c; 29/05/2018 – RESMED INC – TRANSACTION’S FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – UBS Lifts Target Price on Resmed to US$104/Share From US$96

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mellanox Techs Ltd (MLNX) by 20.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 6,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 24,865 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 31,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Techs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $107.56. About 349,518 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 09/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – CHINESE WEATHER RESEARCH INSTITUTE HAS SELECTED MELLANOX EDR 100 GIGABIT INFINIBAND SOLUTIONS; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD- PROPOSES SOLUTION TO ALLOW UNIVERSAL PROXY CARD, PLURALITY VOTING TO BE IMPLEMENTED WHILE HOLDING ANNUAL MEETING AT MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Net $37.8M; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Hldrs; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases Second Quarter and Full Year 2018 Outlook; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE SAYS “REMAIN COMMITTED TO SEEKING CHANGE AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING” OF MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX TO HOLD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MTG OF HOLDERS IN MAY; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Rev $251M; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES QUARTERLY REVENUE $255 MLN TO $265 MLN

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $72.33M for 20.37 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $646,330 activity.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) by 12,588 shares to 171,457 shares, valued at $22.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 35,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,441 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP).