Mellanox Techs LTD (MLNX) Holder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Cut Stake; As China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Stock Price Declined, Shah Capital Management Lifted Holding by $948,000

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mellanox Techs Ltd (MLNX) by 20.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 6,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 24,865 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 31,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Techs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $106.68. About 264,422 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Will Vote on Governance Proposals Including Establishes Plurality Voting in Board Elections; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.03 BLN TO $1.05 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES 2Q REV. $255M TO $265M, EST. $250.8M; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox InfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% . The hedge fund held 3.46 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84M, up from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 18,370 shares traded. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 29.47% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Rev $689.7M; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q EPS 94c; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl stated it has 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Endurance Wealth Mngmt accumulated 53,859 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 19,382 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Com, Colorado-based fund reported 92,000 shares. Arrowgrass Cap (Us) Limited Partnership reported 422,099 shares. Comerica Natl Bank has 3,140 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.08% or 41,759 shares in its portfolio. De Burlo Inc stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 89,321 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 253,380 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Lc holds 0.35% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 265,874 shares. The California-based Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.46% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability has 0.2% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 1.40 million shares. 15,000 are owned by Alpine Mgmt Ltd. Highvista Strategies Ltd stated it has 23,013 shares.

