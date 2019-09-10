Mellanox Techs LTD (MLNX) Holder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $755,318; As Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Stock Rose, Holder Managed Asset Portfolios Has Cut Holding

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mellanox Techs Ltd (MLNX) by 20.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 6,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 24,865 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 31,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Techs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $109.41. About 135,637 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video; 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 06/03/2018 Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System — Mellanox Onyx™; 07/03/2018 – Starboard: Open to Talks With Mellanox Board, Management for ‘Constructive Solution’; 14/05/2018 – ISS, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND HOLDERS VOTE FOR MELLANOX PROPOSALS; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD URGES MELLANOX HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD COMMENTS ON MELLANOX’S DECISION TO DELAY ANNUAL MTG; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 01/05/2018 – Compuverde Leverages Mellanox Networking Technology to Create Unified and Scalable File, Block and Object Storage Solution; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 56,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 313,953 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, down from 370,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.73. About 1.81 million shares traded or 15.46% up from the average. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 12/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barron’s; 25/04/2018 – SeaWorld Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.73; 11/05/2018 – Hap Trading Buys New 3.5% Position in SeaWorld; 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Attendance Increased 14.9%; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in SeaWorld

Analysts await SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 25.66% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.13 per share. SEAS’s profit will be $111.75 million for 5.06 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 121.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 21,245 shares stake. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 1.44M shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.04% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Barclays Public Limited invested in 211,226 shares or 0% of the stock. 8,367 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bankshares. 358 are owned by Regions Financial. Art Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). United Kingdom-based Legal General Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 251,324 shares stake. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) or 124 shares. Moreover, Voya Inv Lc has 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Spark Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.32% or 265,200 shares in its portfolio. Whittier has 32 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Invests invested in 0.02% or 242,172 shares.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80 million and $403.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,505 shares to 270,256 shares, valued at $21.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $84.57 million for 17.31 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.