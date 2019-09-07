Mellanox Technologies LTD (Put) (MLNX) Shareholder Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Lifted Position; Opus Investment Management Decreased Position in Prudential Financial (PRU) by $637,000

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Put) (MLNX) by 35.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 10,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 38,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56M, up from 28,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $109.6. About 321,614 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN OF 21.0 PERCENT TO 22.0 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 6 PCT TO $103; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2Q View To Rev $260M-$270M; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases 2Q and Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO USE UNIVERSAL PROXY CARDS; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO ESTABLISH PLURALITY VOTING; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Plans Special Vote on Rules Amid Starboard Pressure; 23/04/2018 – Eyal Waldman, CEO and President of Mellanox Technologies Receives the 2018 Global Industry Leader Award; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox lnfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Prudential Financial (PRU) by 13.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 44,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, down from 51,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Prudential Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $82.17. About 2.20 million shares traded or 9.17% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 17/04/2018 – Jersey City renews $208 million government plan with Prudential Retirement; 30/04/2018 – Two Nebraska youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 06/04/2018 – Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended February 28, 2018; 05/03/2018 MOVES-Prudential Funds adds independent director to board; 30/04/2018 – Two Nevada youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 04/05/2018 – “Tech is having a good day and obviously Apple is helping. The Warren Buffett headlines have helped give momentum to share prices,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Prudential Financial’s Senior Debt Issuance ‘A-‘; 09/05/2018 – Hawaii renews agreement with Prudential Retirement to manage $2.4 billion plan; 19/03/2018 – PGIM Real Estate Finance and NYSTRS provide $1.1 billion loan for nationwide industrial portfolio; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES PRUDENTIAL’S SENIOR NOTES AT BAA1; OUTLOOK POSITIVE

Analysts await Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $3.24 earnings per share, up 2.86% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.15 per share. PRU’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 6.34 P/E if the $3.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.14 actual earnings per share reported by Prudential Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.18% EPS growth.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) by 40,000 shares to 93,000 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co. (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Management has invested 0.52% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Everence Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Voya Invest Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company reported 30,275 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 2,738 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 16,949 shares. Hl Limited Liability Corp reported 15,637 shares. Smithfield Tru stated it has 610 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement System has 0.15% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 624,733 shares. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.19% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Convergence Lc owns 38,011 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Company invested 0.02% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Central Retail Bank Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 218 shares. Cutler Inv Counsel Ltd Company reported 70,440 shares stake. American National Registered Investment Advisor Incorporated stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) by 140,000 shares to 642,018 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 67,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Ltd Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Highvista Strategies Lc holds 2.22% or 23,013 shares. Barclays Plc holds 52,405 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 1,937 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability stated it has 42,456 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Soros Fund Lc holds 0.23% or 83,000 shares in its portfolio. S Muoio & Lc stated it has 12,000 shares. Artemis Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 45,000 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Alpine Assoc holds 1.19 million shares or 4.63% of its portfolio. 3,000 were reported by One Capital Ltd Com. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Millennium Lc accumulated 1.33M shares or 0.24% of the stock. Halcyon Mngmt Partners LP owns 81,907 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,581 shares for 0% of their portfolio.