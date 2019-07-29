Mellanox Technologies LTD (Put) (MLNX) Holder Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Boosted Holding; Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Stake Raised by Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 5,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,320 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, up from 74,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 8.26 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom refuses to back down in pursuit of Qualcomm; 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO PUSH QUALCOMM FOR FURTHER REMEDIES IN NXP DEAL; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is expecting to meet this week with China’s antitrust regulators in a final push to secure clearance for its proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO CONDUCT, OPERATIONS OF NXP PRIOR TO THE EARLIER OF TERMINATION OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid, Pledges to Pursue U.S. Headquarters; 03/05/2018 – Brain Corp’s Vice President of Innovation, Phil Duffy to Speak at Robotics Summit in Boston; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 15/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Former Chairman Seeks Funding for Buyout, FT Reports

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Put) (MLNX) by 35.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 10,149 shares as the company's stock rose 16.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 million, up from 28,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $113.7. About 387,447 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. E&G Advsr Limited Partnership reported 5,723 shares stake. Smead Capital reported 1.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Institute For Wealth Management Lc holds 18,537 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Montrusco Bolton Investments invested in 41,051 shares. Viking Fund Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.3% or 21,000 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Finance holds 2.1% or 912,500 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth holds 6,168 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Atria Llc has invested 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Inv Services Of America Inc reported 200,775 shares or 1.83% of all its holdings. Paragon Mngmt Limited holds 4,161 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares owns 100,888 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc has 359,232 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Capstone Advsr Incorporated holds 0.16% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 16,162 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.00M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Greylin Mangement Incorporated holds 4.72% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 368,211 shares.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,105 shares to 27,215 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,493 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $1.67 million activity. On Wednesday, June 5 the insider SANGHI STEVE bought $2.21M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Polar Asset Management Partners Inc stated it has 15,000 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 0.04% or 584,827 shares. Moreover, Nwq Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1.64% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 639,424 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 1.33 million shares. The Illinois-based Prudential Public Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Calamos Advsrs Lc accumulated 4,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Endurance Wealth holds 1.04% or 53,859 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 3,183 shares or 0% of all its holdings. S Muoio & Ltd Liability invested 1.3% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited invested in 30,476 shares. Axa has invested 0.04% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Ontario – Canada-based Ci Investments has invested 0.02% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 118,030 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. 253,380 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) by 140,000 shares to 642,018 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,500 shares, and cut its stake in Autolus Therapeutics Plc.