Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (MLNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) and ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) are two firms in the Semiconductor – Broad Line that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mellanox Technologies Ltd. 106 5.42 N/A 2.63 44.49 ON Semiconductor Corporation 20 1.41 N/A 1.29 15.74

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mellanox Technologies Ltd. and ON Semiconductor Corporation. ON Semiconductor Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Mellanox Technologies Ltd. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Mellanox Technologies Ltd.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than ON Semiconductor Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mellanox Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 11.4% 9.2% ON Semiconductor Corporation 0.00% 19.1% 8.1%

Risk & Volatility

Mellanox Technologies Ltd. has a 0.33 beta, while its volatility is 67.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ON Semiconductor Corporation on the other hand, has 2.09 beta which makes it 109.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mellanox Technologies Ltd. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival ON Semiconductor Corporation is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Mellanox Technologies Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ON Semiconductor Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Mellanox Technologies Ltd. and ON Semiconductor Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mellanox Technologies Ltd. 0 4 0 2.00 ON Semiconductor Corporation 1 1 8 2.80

Mellanox Technologies Ltd.’s upside potential is 12.12% at a $125.75 consensus target price. Meanwhile, ON Semiconductor Corporation’s consensus target price is $26.05, while its potential upside is 29.80%. Based on the data given earlier, ON Semiconductor Corporation is looking more favorable than Mellanox Technologies Ltd., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.7% of Mellanox Technologies Ltd. shares and 98.4% of ON Semiconductor Corporation shares. Insiders owned 1% of Mellanox Technologies Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of ON Semiconductor Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mellanox Technologies Ltd. -1.03% -1.94% 16.17% 25.13% 38.51% 26.47% ON Semiconductor Corporation -6.94% -9.8% -11.73% 13.2% -14.56% 22.59%

For the past year Mellanox Technologies Ltd. was more bullish than ON Semiconductor Corporation.

Summary

Mellanox Technologies Ltd. beats ON Semiconductor Corporation on 10 of the 12 factors.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solution for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale Web 2.0, and cloud data centers; and Ethernet adapters. It also provides adapters to server, storage, communications infrastructure, and embedded systems original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as ICs or standard card form factors with PCI express interfaces; and switch ICs and systems to server, storage, communications infrastructure, and embedded systems OEMs to create switching equipment. In addition, the company supports server operating systems, including Linux, Windows, AIX, HPUX, Solaris, and VxWorks. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, a network of sales representatives, and independent distributors worldwide. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with HPE to advance innovations in computing and machine learning platforms; and collaborations with Microsemi Corporation and Celestica to develop a reference architecture for NVM express over fabrics applications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Analog Solutions Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference. The Analog Solutions Group segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, and logic application specific integrated circuits and standard products, as well as power solutions for a range of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. This segment also provides trusted foundry, trusted design, and manufacturing services, as well as integrated passive devices technology. The Image Sensor Group segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors and charge-coupled device image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.