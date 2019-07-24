Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (MLNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With AU Optronics Corp. (NYSE:AUO)

Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) and AU Optronics Corp. (NYSE:AUO) compete with each other in the Semiconductor – Broad Line sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mellanox Technologies Ltd. 109 5.47 N/A 2.63 44.49 AU Optronics Corp. 3 0.00 N/A 0.34 9.52

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mellanox Technologies Ltd. and AU Optronics Corp. AU Optronics Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Mellanox Technologies Ltd. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Mellanox Technologies Ltd. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than AU Optronics Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mellanox Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 11.4% 9.2% AU Optronics Corp. 0.00% 5% 2.4%

Risk & Volatility

Mellanox Technologies Ltd.’s current beta is 0.33 and it happens to be 67.00% less volatile than S&P 500. AU Optronics Corp. has a 0.68 beta and it is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.4 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mellanox Technologies Ltd. Its rival AU Optronics Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1 respectively. Mellanox Technologies Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AU Optronics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Mellanox Technologies Ltd. and AU Optronics Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mellanox Technologies Ltd. 0 4 0 2.00 AU Optronics Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Mellanox Technologies Ltd.’s average target price is $125.75, while its potential upside is 10.11%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.7% of Mellanox Technologies Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.1% of AU Optronics Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Mellanox Technologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14% of AU Optronics Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mellanox Technologies Ltd. -1.03% -1.94% 16.17% 25.13% 38.51% 26.47% AU Optronics Corp. -5.04% -14.21% -9.09% -17.95% -26.1% -18.78%

For the past year Mellanox Technologies Ltd. had bullish trend while AU Optronics Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors Mellanox Technologies Ltd. beats AU Optronics Corp.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solution for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale Web 2.0, and cloud data centers; and Ethernet adapters. It also provides adapters to server, storage, communications infrastructure, and embedded systems original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as ICs or standard card form factors with PCI express interfaces; and switch ICs and systems to server, storage, communications infrastructure, and embedded systems OEMs to create switching equipment. In addition, the company supports server operating systems, including Linux, Windows, AIX, HPUX, Solaris, and VxWorks. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, a network of sales representatives, and independent distributors worldwide. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with HPE to advance innovations in computing and machine learning platforms; and collaborations with Microsemi Corporation and Celestica to develop a reference architecture for NVM express over fabrics applications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, and others. It sells its panels to original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Solar segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also engages in the renewable energy power generation; repairing of TFT-LCD modules; injecting and stamping parts; manufacture and sale of molds, light guide plates, backlight modules, and related parts, as well as precision plastic and metal parts; and IP related business. It operates in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.