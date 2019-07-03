Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Stock Value Rose While Herald Investment Management LTD Decreased Stake; Ecolab (ECL) Holder Qci Asset Management Lowered Holding as Stock Rose

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 7,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.75 million, down from 199,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $112.6. About 136,303 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Hldrs; 22/05/2018 – Vault Systems Selects Mellanox and Cumulus Networks to Build a Secure, Scalable, High Performance OpenStack Cloud; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 85C; 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox: Starboard Continues Its Assault in New Letter — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.05B-$1.07B; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2Q View To Rev $260M-$270M

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 36,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,069 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49 million, down from 101,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $199.78. About 404,514 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $411.01 million for 35.42 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Gp holds 1.29% or 16,315 shares in its portfolio. Parnassus Ca reported 391,918 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp reported 1.50 million shares or 2.93% of all its holdings. Aristotle Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 356,028 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Shelton Management accumulated 413 shares. 64,344 are owned by Cim Lc. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested 1% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Utah Retirement owns 48,123 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 323,974 shares stake. Beaumont Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 1,358 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.59% or 335,377 shares in its portfolio. Dillon & Assoc has 41,907 shares for 2.41% of their portfolio. Advisory Services Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% or 6,509 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can accumulated 259,770 shares. Moreover, Monarch Capital Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,404 shares to 18,439 shares, valued at $32.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 12.62% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $64.07M for 24.27 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 79,457 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has 0.01% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Mngmt LP invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Magnetar Financial Lc holds 5.81% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 1.91M shares. Highland Capital LP holds 0.39% or 53,000 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% or 255,669 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 4,300 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Capital Fund Mngmt Sa has 0.07% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). De Burlo Group holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 33,700 shares. Vertex One Asset Management reported 52,000 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Ghp holds 0.06% or 4,210 shares in its portfolio. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 83,000 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 13,500 shares.

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $393.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in One Stop Systems Inc by 200,000 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.