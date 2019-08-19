Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Stock Value Declined While Ion Asset Management LTD Lowered Stake; As Northrop Grumman (NOC) Market Value Rose, Chilton Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 414,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 841,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.61M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $109.22. About 156,405 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 85C; 22/05/2018 – Vault Systems Selects Mellanox and Cumulus Networks to Build a Secure, Scalable, High Performance OpenStack Cloud; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES 2Q REV. $255M TO $265M, EST. $250.8M; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases Second Quarter and Full Year 2018 Outlook; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Will Vote on Governance Proposals Including Establishes Plurality Voting in Board Elections; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX TO HOLD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MTG OF HOLDERS IN MAY

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 3,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 35,719 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63M, up from 32,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $370.31. About 79,253 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – CURRENTLY EXPECTS ITS DEAL OF ORBITAL ATK WILL CLOSE IN THE FIRST HALF OF THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS NORTHROP GRUMMAN ‘A-2’ SHORT-TERM RATING; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top secret Zuma satellite; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP.: POLAND IN PACT TO BUY NORTHROP; 09/04/2018 – Two independent investigations point to the Northrop’s payload adapter as the cause of the satellite’s loss, the report said; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN – PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED TO U.S. GOVT. ISSUES ON TIME-CHARGING PRACTICES OF SOME EMPLOYEES WORKING ON A PROGRAM WITH REMOTE DEPLOYMENTS; 31/05/2018 – NORTHROP COO: ORBITAL ATK DEAL ON TRACK TO CLOSE END OF 2Q; 09/04/2018 – Post-Bulletin: Loss of classified satellite reportedly blamed on Northrop Grumman; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests – source [23:08 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 19.5%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Captrust Fincl Advsr has 0.05% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Stevens Mgmt LP invested 0.42% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Shelton Cap accumulated 0.04% or 2,720 shares. 11,794 were reported by Boston Advisors Ltd Com. Everett Harris Com Ca, California-based fund reported 1,333 shares. Steinberg Asset reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Eqis Cap Mgmt holds 2,288 shares. Farmers Natl Bank owns 0.01% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 38 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Lc has 3,310 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Cap Research has 0.14% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Rmb Capital Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 1,439 shares. Crossvault Mgmt Lc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Stelac Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Rothschild Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 2.21% or 14,696 shares.

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Call Buying Activity in Northrop Grumman (NOC) Targets ‘Speculative Bullish’ Upside in Shares -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Northrop Grumman’s (NYSE:NOC) Shareholders Feel About Its 137% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CBP to expand use of facial recognition tech – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Army Spends $100 Million to Pick a New Drone – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 19,446 shares to 171,289 shares, valued at $31.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 16,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,004 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT).

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $38.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Longfellow Invest Company Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corp, New York-based fund reported 7,500 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 118,030 shares. Eagle Global Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 25,700 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Navellier & Associates holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 30,337 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 6,826 shares. Magnetar Lc reported 5.81% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 26,863 were reported by Legal And General Group Public Limited Company. Icon Advisers Incorporated Communications owns 4,400 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability holds 0.05% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 42,456 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw And Inc has invested 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Yakira Cap Mgmt invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Mariner Limited Liability reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Moreover, Moab Capital Prtn Limited Liability Company has 1.41% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 50,246 shares.

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nvidia: Marching Toward HPC Leadership Through Mellanox – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook Mellanox (MLNX) – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Mellanox’s (MLNX) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mellanox to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 24, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.