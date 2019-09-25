Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Stake Boosted by Alpine Partners Vi Llc; Real Estate Management Services Upped Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Position by $575,400

Real Estate Management Services Llc increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc bought 41,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 724,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.38 million, up from 683,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 212,495 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST BDN.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.33 TO $1.43; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brandywine Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDN); 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Trust Narrows 2018 Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Sees 2018 EPS 29c-EPS 37c; 07/03/2018 Delaware Gover: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek State Park will close; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Narrows 2018 View To FFO $1.34/Shr-FFO $1.42/Shr; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 EPS 29c-39c; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ALLOCATED TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.29 TO $0.37

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 566.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.07 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $111.62. About 177,441 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.03 BLN TO $1.05 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2Q View To Rev $260M-$270M; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Has 10.6% Interest in Mellanox Technologies; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO USE UNIVERSAL PROXY CARDS; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox: Shareholder Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Shareholders; 22/05/2018 – Vault Systems Selects Mellanox and Cumulus Networks to Build a Secure, Scalable, High Performance OpenStack Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Rev $255M-$265M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,591 are owned by Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc). Benjamin F Edwards & invested 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Nwq Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.97% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 792,092 shares. Stifel Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Hsbc Plc owns 169,059 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Westchester Cap Mngmt Ltd has 1.5% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 5,826 were reported by Lpl Fin Limited. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 17,754 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 7,507 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw stated it has 0.09% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Verition Fund Management Limited Com holds 0.08% or 24,173 shares. 631,051 were accumulated by Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated. Moreover, Ion Asset Mngmt Ltd has 9.77% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Savings Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Maverick reported 51,560 shares.

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mellanox: Long The Deal Spread – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chinese antitrust regulator starts NVDA-MLNX review – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “What the Suddenly Shaky Mellanox Deal Means for Nvidia Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Mellanox Works With VMware and NVIDIA to Enable High Performance Virtualized Machine Learning Solutions – Stockhouse” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Cloud Stocks to Invest in the Future – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $344.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 626,788 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $38.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 861,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,879 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold BDN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 164.52 million shares or 1.58% less from 167.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Mngmt Llc holds 0.03% or 141,772 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Company Dc holds 92,813 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Next Gp has 8 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 88,849 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mesirow Inv Mgmt holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 547,395 shares. M&T Bankshares Corp accumulated 0% or 43,570 shares. Prentiss Smith Communications reported 258,902 shares. Moreover, Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.23% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 1.21M shares. Matthew 25 Mngmt invested 7.79% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 2.87M shares. Stevens Management LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 14,128 shares. 3.88M are owned by Franklin Res Inc. Eii Cap Inc reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Real Estate Management Services Llc, which manages about $741.04M and $148.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hcp Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 30,100 shares to 269,100 shares, valued at $8.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) by 81,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 799,700 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG).

More notable recent Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brandywine Realty Trust: The Cons Outweigh The Pros – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brandywine: Profit For The Long Term – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Brandywine Realty Trust picks Tysons for tenant amenity program – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on October 02, 2018. More interesting news about Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Norbord Inc. (OSB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brandywine: Patience Is A Virtue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2018.