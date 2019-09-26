Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Shareholder Twin Securities Boosted Its Stake; Mariner Wealth Advisors Lifted Motorola Solutions (MSI) Holding by $941,386; Stock Price Rose

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 182.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 5,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 8,770 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, up from 3,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $171.62. About 716,735 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Accuses Hytera of Filing Anticompetitive Practices Lawsuit as Retaliation; 23/04/2018 – Victorian Emergency Services Extend Investment in Advanced, Mission-Critical Communications; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.34-Adj EPS $1.39; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA PACT EXTENDED; 07/03/2018 Motorola Solutions Announces New Public Safety Broadband Device, High-Power Mobile Radio and Mobile App Solutions; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins US$200M P25 Contract in Australia; 15/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PACT EXTENDED FOR 7 YRS, VALUED AT A$261M; 23/05/2018 – Boeing and Motorola Solutions Foundation present inaugural Chicago STEM Signing Day

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 3761.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 169,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 173,776 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.23 million, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $111.92. About 292,872 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES 2Q REV. $255M TO $265M, EST. $250.8M; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS “CONTINUE TO BELIEVE SUBSTANTIAL CHANGES ARE NEEDED AT MELLANOX IN ORDER TO BEST POSITION THE COMPANY”; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases Second Quarter and Full Year 2018 Outlook; 06/03/2018 – Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System – Mellanox Onyx™; 01/05/2018 – Compuverde Leverages Mellanox Networking Technology to Create Unified and Scalable File, Block and Object Storage Solution; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Selects Univa to Extend Silicon Design HPC Cluster to Hybrid Cloud; 14/05/2018 – ISS, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND HOLDERS VOTE FOR MELLANOX PROPOSALS; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD- PROPOSES SOLUTION TO ALLOW UNIVERSAL PROXY CARD, PLURALITY VOTING TO BE IMPLEMENTED WHILE HOLDING ANNUAL MEETING AT MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS MELLANOX EGM IS ‘UNNECESSARY’; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold MSI shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cordasco Finance Ntwk reported 93 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 44,041 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1 shares. Cleararc Inc invested in 2,452 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Griffin Asset Incorporated owns 82 shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 51 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 472 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Llc invested in 820 shares. Three Peaks Capital Management Ltd Company accumulated 1.34% or 27,816 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.08% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Mairs And Power has 303,497 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Limited Company reported 2,362 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.59% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 2.36 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 347,400 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.01 billion activity. Silver Lake (Offshore) AIV GP IV – Ltd. sold $961.58M worth of stock.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $8.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 19,327 shares to 50,354 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,563 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity.