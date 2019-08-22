Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Shareholder Toth Financial Advisory Lowered Stake as Share Value Declined; Private Management Group Upped Its Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) Holding by $1.80 Million

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 317.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 256,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 337,550 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 80,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.39M market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.54. About 370,524 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 14/03/2018 – St Louis County: Window Cleaning Services – RFP 2018-10-CL; 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 19/03/2018 – LACERA: 3-19-18 RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 29/03/2018 – RFPIO Adds Artificial Intelligence to Their RFP Software; 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST CEO YVES LAFLAMME SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 26/03/2018 – St Louis County: Children Service Fund Strategic Planning Consultant Services – RFP 2018-22-TP; 13/04/2018 – Media Advisory – Resolute to Host Management Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: RESOLUTE ONYX China Single Arm Study; 20/03/2018 – CHINA’S PREMIER Ll SAYS CHINA’S REGULATORS WILL TAKE RESOLUTE MEASURES TO TACKLE FINANCIAL RISKS; 13/04/2018 – St Louis County: Revenue Cycle Management Services – RFP 2018-28-PR

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 5,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 590 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70,000, down from 6,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $108.44. About 396,111 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 6 PCT TO $103; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES YEAR REV. $1.03B-$1.05B, EST. $1.02B; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS MELLANOX EGM IS ‘UNNECESSARY’; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.05B-$1.07B; 01/05/2018 – Compuverde Leverages Mellanox Networking Technology to Create Unified and Scalable File, Block and Object Storage Solution; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Rev $251M; 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX TO HOLD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MTG OF HOLDERS IN MAY; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 85,915 shares to 620,986 shares, valued at $15.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,229 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42M and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,850 shares to 33,090 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.