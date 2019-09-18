Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Shareholder Longfellow Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.76 Million as Market Value Declined; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake Has Increased by Spinnaker Trust

Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 88.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc sold 16,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 1,999 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $221,000, down from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $112.25. About 5,128 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68.5%-69.5%; 24/05/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDERS SUPPORT COMPANY’S GOVERNANCE PROPOSALS; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGINS OF 68.0 PERCENT TO 69.0 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System – Mellanox Onyx™; 17/04/2018 – StorONE Partners with Mellanox to Create the Industry’s First Wire-Speed TRU Storage Solutions; 23/04/2018 – Eyal Waldman, CEO and President of Mellanox Technologies Receives the 2018 Global Industry Leader Award; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases Second Quarter and Full Year 2018 Outlook; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES QUARTERLY REVENUE $255 MLN TO $265 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 1,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 16,243 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96M, up from 14,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $232. About 59,165 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $995.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,945 shares to 37,461 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 6,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,620 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howland Cap Management Ltd Company reported 974 shares. Lpl Fincl holds 268,242 shares. Trust Company Of Toledo Na Oh has 2,129 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 9,660 are owned by Orleans Capital Management Corp La. Williams Jones And Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 19,264 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation has invested 0.14% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bainco Intll Invsts holds 0.86% or 22,310 shares in its portfolio. 328,535 were reported by Victory Mgmt. Moreover, Citadel Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Rhenman And Prtnrs Asset Mgmt stated it has 105,000 shares or 2.82% of all its holdings. Stanley reported 0.34% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ami Investment Mgmt has 4,491 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Highvista Strategies Ltd Co invested in 2,000 shares. Viking Fund stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 16,602 are owned by Groesbeck Invest Mngmt Corp Nj.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 26,766 were reported by Paloma Prtnrs Company. Arrowgrass (Us) Lp reported 1.32% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 46,077 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 2,670 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has 0.01% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Bamco New York invested in 0.08% or 180,468 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.32% or 94,004 shares in its portfolio. Ion Asset Limited has invested 9.77% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Jane Street Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 24,288 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Co holds 95 shares. Kellner Capital Ltd Liability Co has 0.66% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 13,300 shares. Moreover, Voloridge Investment Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 46,617 shares. Twin Secs accumulated 173,776 shares. 1,400 were accumulated by Css Il. Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership reported 0.17% stake.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $86.58M for 17.76 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $117.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SJNK) by 28,550 shares to 140,725 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.