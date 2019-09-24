Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Shareholder Jefferies Group Lowered Its Holding as Shares Declined; Apg Asset Management Nv Decreased Its Holding in Crocs (CROX) as Market Value Declined

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Crocs Inc (CROX) by 57.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 148,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.39% . The institutional investor held 112,100 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94 million, down from 260,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Crocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $26.97. About 707,199 shares traded. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 27.58% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 08/05/2018 – Crocs Sees 2Q Rev $315M-$325M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – NOW EXPECT FULL YEAR REVENUES TO BE UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – Crocs 1Q Rev $283.1M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY RETAIL CHANNEL COMPARABLE STORE SALES OF 7.6%; 08/05/2018 – CROCS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 13C; 08/05/2018 – CROCS 1Q REV. $283.1M, EST. $272.2M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – INVENTORY DECLINED 17.0% TO $148.2 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $178.5 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, $198.8 MLN OF CO’S $500 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION REMAINED AVAILABLE FOR FUTURE SHARE REPURCHASES; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – SEES FY 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE UP ABOUT 70 TO 100 BASIS POINTS OVER 2017 GROSS MARGIN OF 50.5%; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 49.4%, DECLINING 50 BASIS POINTS FROM LAST YEAR’S FIRST QUARTER

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 222,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 140,135 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.51 million, down from 362,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $111.04. About 320,764 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 09/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – CHINESE WEATHER RESEARCH INSTITUTE HAS SELECTED MELLANOX EDR 100 GIGABIT INFINIBAND SOLUTIONS; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDER STARBOARD FILES PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 13/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $85; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Files Proxy to Elect Directors to Mellanox Technologies Board; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 24/05/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDERS SUPPORT COMPANY’S GOVERNANCE PROPOSALS; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP SAYS BELIEVES MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES’ “EGM IS UNNECESSARY AND DESIGNED TO IMPROPERLY DELAY 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING”

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $58.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 16,100 shares to 471,324 shares, valued at $17.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 34,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR).

Analysts await Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, up 471.43% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.07 per share. CROX’s profit will be $27.85 million for 16.86 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Crocs, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold CROX shares while 55 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 63.83 million shares or 4.32% less from 66.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd has invested 0% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Hanson Mcclain invested in 300 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 98,633 shares. Moreover, Blackstone Group has 0.71% invested in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for 6.90M shares. Dupont Management Corp holds 0.02% or 35,644 shares. Central Bancorp And Trust invested in 650 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Numerixs Inv Technology accumulated 0.01% or 2,200 shares. Landscape Cap Limited Liability Co invested in 0.24% or 152,991 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt has 37,528 shares. 44,378 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. State Street Corporation reported 1.89 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gam Ag invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Renaissance Lc stated it has 3.86 million shares. 250,949 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mngmt.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $13.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Put) by 230,200 shares to 393,300 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seattle Genetics Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SJNK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluecrest invested in 0.28% or 35,871 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 10,953 shares. The Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Brinker Capital Inc invested 0.02% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Com has 0.1% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Longfellow Invest Mgmt Co Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 1,999 shares. Kepos Cap LP accumulated 2.05 million shares or 1.95% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Llc accumulated 0.1% or 9,704 shares. Pentwater Capital Mngmt Lp owns 1.99 million shares or 2.36% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 38,193 shares. 34,433 are held by Raymond James & Associates. Navellier And Associate holds 0.52% or 30,142 shares in its portfolio. Carlson Cap LP stated it has 230,000 shares. Polar Asset Management Prtnrs Incorporated holds 0.1% or 47,500 shares in its portfolio. Intrust Natl Bank Na invested in 0.08% or 2,852 shares.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $86.58M for 17.57 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.