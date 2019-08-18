Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Shareholder Ion Asset Management LTD Trimmed Stake by $48.90 Million; Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder One Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $542,370

One Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, up from 12,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.17B market cap company. The stock increased 7.25% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $159.56. About 25.38 million shares traded or 146.10% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 414,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 841,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.61 million, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $108.54. About 306,595 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES YEAR REV. $1.03B-$1.05B, EST. $1.02B; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX TO HOLD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MTG OF HOLDERS IN MAY; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues; Updates 2018 Outlook; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox lnfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Urges Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Governance Proposals at May Extraordinary General Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36 million and $562.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,629 shares to 65,784 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 18,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,280 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invs holds 0.92% or 705,882 shares. Reilly Finance Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 1,092 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Blb&B Advsr Lc accumulated 3,534 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel holds 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 1,293 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.23% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Bell Bancorporation accumulated 0.39% or 8,010 shares. Buckingham Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,920 shares. Huntington Natl Bank holds 1,247 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi accumulated 50,000 shares. Stephens Inv Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 480 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.29% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 51,971 shares. 117,893 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Proffitt & Goodson owns 53 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 6,625 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 0.06% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 1.62 million shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 0.01% stake. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Llc invested in 1.91M shares or 5.81% of the stock. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 19,382 shares. Citigroup reported 0.06% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Westchester Cap Mngmt Limited reported 311,400 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Ion Asset Mngmt accumulated 841,565 shares or 29.48% of the stock. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited owns 26,863 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 12,230 are held by Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 2,571 shares. Cookson Peirce And Company invested in 0.07% or 6,810 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 157,894 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Calamos Advsr Limited Co stated it has 4,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Axa accumulated 96,052 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $38.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $72.32 million for 20.56 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% EPS growth.