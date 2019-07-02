Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Shareholder Herald Investment Management LTD Trimmed Its Holding by $835,440 as Market Valuation Rose; Pfizer (PFE) Stake Has Upped by Sterling Investment Management Inc

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 7,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.75 million, down from 199,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 434,672 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES YEAR REV. $1.03B-$1.05B, EST. $1.02B; 06/03/2018 Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System — Mellanox Onyx™; 19/03/2018 – Starboard Comments on Mellanox’s Decision to Delay the 2018 Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Surpasses One Million 100Gb/s Ports With LinkX™ Optical Transceivers and Cables; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 23/04/2018 – Eyal Waldman, CEO and President of Mellanox Technologies Receives the 2018 Global Industry Leader Award; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Anticipates Holding Annual General Meeting on July 25; 15/03/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES RESPONDS TO STARBOARD VALUE – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Hldrs; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Hldrs Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 103.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 19,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,073 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 19,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $44.22. About 12.85M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Rev $12.9B; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 21/04/2018 – DJ Pfizer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFE); 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS CURRENTLY RECEIVING CONTINUAL SUPPLY OF EPIPEN INJECTORS FROM MANUFACTURING PARTNER MERIDIAN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: EMA Accepts Application for Dacomitinib for Same Indication; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB)

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 76,451 shares to 4,900 shares, valued at $254,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,190 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $393.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in One Stop Systems Inc by 200,000 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 12.62% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $64.38 million for 24.35 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.87% EPS growth.

