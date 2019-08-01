Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Shareholder Herald Investment Management LTD Has Cut Its Position by $835,440; Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holder Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Trimmed Stake

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 7,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 192,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.75 million, down from 199,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $113.25. About 44,827 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX TO HOLD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MTG OF HOLDERS IN MAY; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Surpasses One Million 100Gb/s Ports With LinkX™ Optical Transceivers and Cables; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 6 PCT TO $103; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO USE UNIVERSAL PROXY CARDS; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE SAYS “REMAIN COMMITTED TO SEEKING CHANGE AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING” OF MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 85C; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Starboard Value LP/; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Shareholders

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 91.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 1,160 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204,000, down from 14,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $160.41. About 125,456 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.70 TO $8.00, EST. $7.80; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 200 are owned by Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Tn. Soros Fund Mgmt invested in 83,000 shares. Comerica Natl Bank has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 10,853 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Toth Fincl Advisory reported 0.02% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 6,117 shares. Eagle Global Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 25,700 shares. Pnc Group holds 0.01% or 79,573 shares. Us Bank De stated it has 3,556 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 1.21 million shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.06% or 1.62 million shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Gamco Invsts Et Al invested 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Creative Planning holds 0% or 1,937 shares.

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $393.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in One Stop Systems Inc by 200,000 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $72.33M for 21.45 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.67 million activity. 5,714 shares were sold by Johnson Amal M, worth $545,630 on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mellanox (MLNX) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MLNX, TNXP among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mellanox (MLNX) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Holistic View Of Nvidia – Life After Crypto Tumble, Growth Prospects, Valuations, And Risks – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia Stock Is Still a Good Buy â€¦ Even At These Prices – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 12,240 shares to 53,998 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 4,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 6.16% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $262.09 million for 17.90 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rockwell Automation Pressured As Short-Cycle Headwinds Spread – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rockwell Skids On A Weaker Auto End-Market – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.