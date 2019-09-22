Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Shareholder Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $4.76 Million; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Rose, Holder Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $428,659

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 37,531 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.02 million, down from 38,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $296.33. About 1.24 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 52.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 43,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 38,662 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28 million, down from 81,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $111.9. About 961,140 shares traded or 127.47% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases Second Quarter and Full Year 2018 Outlook; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Surpasses One Million 100Gb/s Ports With LinkX™ Optical Transceivers and Cables; 14/05/2018 – ISS, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND HOLDERS VOTE FOR MELLANOX PROPOSALS; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDER STARBOARD FILES PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Urges Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Governance Proposals at May Extraordinary General Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases 2Q and Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues; Updates 2018 Outlook; 22/05/2018 – Vault Systems Selects Mellanox and Cumulus Networks to Build a Secure, Scalable, High Performance OpenStack Cloud

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $86.58 million for 17.71 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 25.72 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98 million and $431.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 3,986 shares to 28,932 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.