Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Shareholder Glazer Capital Has Decreased Position; As Ing Groep N V (ING) Stock Value Declined, Aristotle Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $581,845

Glazer Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 93.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc sold 66,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $553,000, down from 71,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $110.73. About 322,891 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 09/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – CHINESE WEATHER RESEARCH INSTITUTE HAS SELECTED MELLANOX EDR 100 GIGABIT INFINIBAND SOLUTIONS; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 6 PCT TO $103; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 07/03/2018 – Starboard: Open to Talks With Mellanox Board, Management for ‘Constructive Solution’; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX TO HOLD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MTG OF HOLDERS IN MAY; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES YEAR REV. $1.03B-$1.05B, EST. $1.02B; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Files Proxy to Elect Directors to Mellanox Technologies Board; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video Streaming Platform; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox lnfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep N V (ING) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 52,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 689,387 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.98M, up from 636,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 2.29M shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 29/05/2018 – POLYUS PLZL POLYUS SIGNS $70M CREDIT LINE FROM ING; 30/05/2018 – Maeil Biz News: Shinhan Financial withdraws from takeover bid for ING Life Insurance; 13/03/2018 – ING BANK SLASKI: ING PUT FORWARD MICHAL SZCZUREK FOR SPVY BRD; 13/03/2018 – ING Supervisory Board withdraws remuneration proposal; 09/03/2018 – ING BANK SLASKI ADJUSTS DIV POLICY TO NEW CAPITAL RATIOS; 09/05/2018 – ING 1Q Pre-Items, Pre-Tax Pft EUR1.67B; 23/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DEPOSITS RATINGS OF ING BANK SLASKI S.A. TO A2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 – ING PUBLISHES 2017 INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT, PROXY MATERIALS; 13/03/2018 – Under pressure, ING scraps plan to raise CEO pay; 28/03/2018 – ING CHAIRMAN SPVY BRD VAN DER VEER COMMENTS IN DUTCH PARLIAMENT

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “A Massive Buyback Is Just the Thing to Improve Nvidia Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mellanox Works With VMware and NVIDIA to Enable High Performance Virtualized Machine Learning Solutions – Business Wire” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Buying Nvidia Stock Still Is a Great Move for the Long-Term Investor – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “All Bets Are Off With the Nvidia Stock Rally – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chinese antitrust regulator starts NVDA-MLNX review – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 7,507 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 14,858 were accumulated by Symphony Asset Management Limited. Yakira Cap Mgmt has invested 2.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Paloma Partners Co stated it has 26,766 shares. Water Island Cap Ltd Com owns 657,908 shares. Rothschild Corp Il owns 0.29% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 22,510 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,581 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Inc reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Ion Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 347,072 shares stake. Verition Fund Lc owns 0.08% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 24,173 shares. First Trust LP invested in 2,382 shares or 0% of the stock. 143,780 were reported by Gardner Lewis Asset L P. Jefferies Group Ltd Llc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Millennium Limited Com reported 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60 million and $864.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leisure Acquisition Corp by 246,718 shares to 250,214 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mudrick Cap Acquisition Corp by 352,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Acquisition Corp.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $86.58 million for 17.52 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.