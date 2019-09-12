Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Shareholder Chase Investment Counsel Decreased Position; Wetherby Asset Management Maintains Position in Adobe (ADBE)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 50.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 6,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 6,510 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, down from 13,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $110.45. About 440,134 shares traded or 0.76% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases Second Quarter and Full Year 2018 Outlook; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS 2Q & FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System – Mellanox Onyx™; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD: MELLANOX ACTION EMPHASIZES CHANGE IS NEEDED; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 6 PCT TO $103; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO ESTABLISH PLURALITY VOTING; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES 2Q REV. $255M TO $265M, EST. $250.8M; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDER STARBOARD FILES PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO USE UNIVERSAL PROXY CARDS

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 2,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 16,289 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.80M, up from 13,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $277.78. About 2.59 million shares traded or 4.63% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $196.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 35,294 shares to 61,104 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $86.59M for 17.48 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 35,871 are held by Bluecrest Capital Mngmt. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 6,631 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 22,872 shares. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 5,826 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Lc holds 275,127 shares or 3.78% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Private Advisor Group Inc Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 8,196 shares. New York-based Lazard Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). First Tru Advsrs LP invested in 2,382 shares or 0% of the stock. Bardin Hill Management Prtnrs Limited Partnership has 38,662 shares. Whittier Of Nevada accumulated 177 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.1% or 9,704 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management Comm accumulated 26,766 shares. 2,581 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Massachusetts Com Ma invested in 0.09% or 1.94 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Hldgs Ag has invested 0.35% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Highland Mgmt Lc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 9,243 shares. Gulf Int Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 117,275 shares. Churchill Corp holds 0.83% or 104,561 shares in its portfolio. California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Crestwood Capital Mngmt Lp accumulated 51,471 shares or 7.91% of the stock. The Germany-based Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0.27% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Putnam Fl Mngmt Co stated it has 0.43% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0.82% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6.19M shares. Finemark State Bank owns 65,478 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 454,235 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.45% or 1.83M shares. Naples Ltd Liability Com owns 0.05% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 725 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 172,049 shares.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $913.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 3,500 shares to 4,117 shares, valued at $512,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 8,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,997 shares, and cut its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).