Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Shareholder Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Upped Position by $1.24 Million as Share Value Declined; Brigade Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Caesars Entmt (Call) (CZR)

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) (CZR) by 50.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 3.80M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.92 million, up from 2.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.73. About 8.81 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 56.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 11,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 31,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $110.76. About 415,989 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video Streaming Platform; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Urges Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Governance Proposals at May Extraordinary General Meeting; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE SAYS “REMAIN COMMITTED TO SEEKING CHANGE AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING” OF MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 13/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $85; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard – sources [17:17 GMT08 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox: Shareholder Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 06/03/2018 Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System — Mellanox Onyx™; 19/03/2018 – Starboard Comments on Mellanox’s Decision to Delay the 2018 Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Surpasses One Million 100Gb/s Ports With LinkX™ Optical Transceivers and Cables

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nwq Inv Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 792,092 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Masters Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.54% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,728 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Benjamin F Edwards & Co Inc reported 810 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 52,158 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.25% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Aperio Gp Ltd Liability holds 824 shares. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 92,321 shares. Barclays Pcl accumulated 22,872 shares or 0% of the stock. Carlson Cap LP has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 1.22M are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. Next Fin Group owns 170 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Perella Weinberg Partners Management LP has 118,030 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Sphera Funds Mgmt Limited has 0.35% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 23,217 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $399.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,281 shares to 722 shares, valued at $782,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 99,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

