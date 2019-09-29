Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Share Price Declined While Alpine Partners Vi Raised Position; Bridgewater Associates LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Parker Hannifin (PH) by $7.48 Million

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 566.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.07M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $110.73. About 322,915 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 29/05/2018 – Mellanox Launches Ground-Breaking Open Hyper-Scalable Enterprise Framework; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q EPS 71c; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Surpasses One Million 100Gb/s Ports With LinkX™ Optical Transceivers and Cables; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD COMMENTS ON MELLANOX’S DECISION TO DELAY ANNUAL MTG; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN OF 21.0 PERCENT TO 22.0 PERCENT; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Files Proxy to Elect Directors to Mellanox Technologies Board; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Rev $251M; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Hldrs Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 85.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 44,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The hedge fund held 7,345 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, down from 51,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $180.46. About 617,964 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Had Seen FY18 Cont Ops EPS $7.38-EPS $7.7; 26/04/2018 – PARKER 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 15/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – QTRLY ORDERS INCREASED 11% FOR TOTAL PARKER; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corporation; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 0.07% more from 98.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 206,158 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Albert D Mason Inc reported 0.94% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Gulf Intl Comml Bank (Uk) invested in 30,812 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). James Inv Rech Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,255 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 30,695 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The has invested 0.05% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Comm Commercial Bank accumulated 12,586 shares. Conning Inc reported 2,217 shares. Fdx Advsr Incorporated owns 4,087 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.23% or 171,958 shares. Virtu Llc holds 0.03% or 2,735 shares. Srb has 0.05% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 3,055 shares. Ls Inv Lc holds 0.05% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) or 4,683 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has 49,988 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $475,174 activity.

Analysts await Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.68 earnings per share, down 5.63% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.84 per share. PH’s profit will be $344.38M for 16.83 P/E if the $2.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by Parker-Hannifin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.03% negative EPS growth.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $12.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8,555 shares to 248,933 shares, valued at $58.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 464,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 947,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $344.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 10,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $836,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) by 8,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,200 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intrust Bancorporation Na owns 2,852 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Associate accumulated 34,433 shares. State Bank Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.1% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Adage Prtn Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 200,000 shares. 30 are owned by Macroview Management Lc. Lenox Wealth Incorporated holds 0% or 65 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Alpine Associate Mgmt has 5.09% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 1.57 million shares. Kellner Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.66% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Bluecrest Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.28% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 91,079 shares or 0% of the stock. Kennedy Capital Mngmt reported 44,594 shares stake. Moreover, Westchester Management Ltd Co has 1.5% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 414,420 shares. Monetary Management Group invested in 200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Css Limited Com Il invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc has 17,754 shares.