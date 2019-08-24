Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Position Held by Pentwater Capital Management Lp; Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holder Alexandria Capital Boosted Its Stake by $774,300 as Valuation Declined

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 26066.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 1.56 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 1.57 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.83M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $106.48. About 468,262 shares traded or 1.95% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS MELLANOX EGM IS ‘UNNECESSARY’; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 17/04/2018 – StorONE Partners with Mellanox to Create the Industry’s First Wire-Speed TRU Storage Solutions; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q REV. $251.0M, EST. $244.8M; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Hldrs; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Anticipates Holding Annual General Meeting on July 25; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS “CONTINUE TO BELIEVE SUBSTANTIAL CHANGES ARE NEEDED AT MELLANOX IN ORDER TO BEST POSITION THE COMPANY”; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard – sources [17:17 GMT08 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 40.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 435 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,502 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, up from 1,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Derby Dilemma: Go for Lower Taxes or Liberal Voters; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON RETAIL PHARMACY DUE TO AN OVERLY COMPETITIVE FRONT-END MARKET AND AMAZON-RELATED RISK; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy to battle Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Tulsa’s Channel 8: BREAKING: The House has passed HB1019xx, the bill that would require Amazon third-party sellers to collect; 29/03/2018 – Amazon extends slump after Trump tweet; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND TERM OF AGREEMENT TO APRIL 27, 2021; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Counters Amazon’s Grocery Offensive With Ocado Alliance; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 24/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Amazon.com considers tie-up with home shopping network Evine Live, says Tech Crunch

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Upwork Inc by 27,903 shares to 33,597 shares, valued at $643,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inspire Med Sys Inc by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Myriad Asset Management Limited reported 11,000 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.32% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Us Comml Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 4,901 shares. Alpine Global Management Ltd Llc holds 15,000 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Ghp Inv Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Kennedy Mgmt reported 0.08% stake. California-based Menta Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.5% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 0.01% or 13,028 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 83,919 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Magnetar Lc owns 1.91 million shares for 5.81% of their portfolio. 2,390 are owned by First Interstate Bancorp. New York-based Bamco has invested 0.08% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Moreover, Vertex One Asset Mngmt Inc has 1.33% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is It Time to Buy Nvidia Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Check Point Software Technologies Propels Mellanox Past One Million Ethernet Switch Ports – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Piper thinks Xilinx should buy Mellanox – Seeking Alpha” on October 26, 2018. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why NVIDIA Stock Jumped 16.4% in March – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mellanox (MLNX) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alphabet Stock Is Undervalued, But Upside Remains a Challenge for GOOGL – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “TFI Boosts Earnings Outlook On Stronger U.S. Truckload Performance – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Busy Week Ahead With Fed Symposium And Retail Earnings Marching On With Target, Kohl’s – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Will This Be Amazon’s “Next Game of Thrones”? – The Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “New CME Micro E-Mini Nasdaq-100 Index Futures And Earnings Season – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81M and $689.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 19,156 shares to 229,203 shares, valued at $12.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 6,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,137 shares, and cut its stake in Arris International Plc.