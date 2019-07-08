Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Market Valuation Rose While Ion Asset Management LTD Trimmed by $48.90 Million Its Holding; Firefly Value Partners LP Upped Its Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Position by $52.59 Million as Shares Declined

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 414,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 841,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.61 million, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $110.63. About 593,919 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Hldrs; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video Streaming Platform; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Anticipates Holding Annual General Meeting on July 25; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 85C; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q REV. $251.0M, EST. $244.8M; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Files Proxy to Elect Directors to Mellanox Technologies Board

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 37.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 188,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 688,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.74 million, up from 500,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $230.33. About 4.71M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 12/04/2018 – TESLA WITHDREW FROM PARTY AGREEMENT WITH NTSB; 10/05/2018 – Safety Agency Looking Into Fatal Tesla Crash, Fire in Florida; 13/04/2018 – Tesla ships flawed parts from suppliers to a local machine shop for fixes, and they’re piled up outside; 07/03/2018 – Dana Hull: ice cream SCOOP: big Tesla shareholders Baillie Gifford and T. Rowe Price are for the comp plan; 14/03/2018 – TESLA IS SAID TO HAVE HIGH RATIO OF FLAWED PARTS: CNBC; 21/05/2018 – TESLA VEERED OFF ROAD, CRASHED IN POND NEAR SAN RAMON: AP; 18/04/2018 – Slate: Tesla Is Starting to Sound a Little Like Donald Trump; 03/04/2018 – Tesla is facing an ‘existential crisis,’ says market watcher (via @TradingNation); 02/04/2018 – Nasdaq eyes correction as Amazon, Tesla weigh; 29/03/2018 – Lithium Loses Stardust as Tesla Stumbles and Supply Cranks Up

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 12.62% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $64.07 million for 23.84 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.87% EPS growth.

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $38.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.67 million activity. SANGHI STEVE had bought 20,000 shares worth $2.21M.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.67 million activity. SANGHI STEVE had bought 20,000 shares worth $2.21M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4.