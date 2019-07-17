Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Market Valuation Rose While Cookson Peirce & Co Has Cut Its Position; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Decreased Holding in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) as Stock Value Declined

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 96.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 184,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,810 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806,000, down from 191,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $111.72. About 98,450 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard – sources [17:17 GMT08 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS 2Q & FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD COMMENTS ON MELLANOX’S DECISION TO DELAY ANNUAL MTG; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Hldrs Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Has 10.6% Interest in Mellanox Technologies; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE SAYS “REMAIN COMMITTED TO SEEKING CHANGE AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING” OF MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 707 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,421 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.22M, down from 22,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $8.1 during the last trading session, reaching $523.66. About 223,499 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bu by 15,415 shares to 289,095 shares, valued at $5.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bu by 19,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $1.67 million activity. The insider SANGHI STEVE bought 20,000 shares worth $2.21 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 213,641 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pinnacle reported 0.02% stake. Rothschild Invest Il has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Llp holds 0.02% or 473,146 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Management Limited Liability Com holds 6,626 shares. Sei Invests Company invested in 0% or 5,710 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc holds 1.40M shares. 1.57M are owned by Pentwater Mgmt L P. 1.19 million were accumulated by Alpine Associate Management. Menora Mivtachim Hldgs Limited holds 20,532 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va holds 2,350 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability owns 26,520 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chase Inv Counsel Corporation accumulated 13,125 shares or 0.8% of the stock. One Cap Management Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 3,000 shares. Vertex One Asset Mngmt, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 52,000 shares.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 152,309 shares to 166,324 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 14,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,964 shares, and has risen its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Management accumulated 79,365 shares. 3,398 are owned by Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia. Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno accumulated 3.11% or 33,000 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Biondo Invest Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 9.72% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Element Cap Management Ltd Company reported 3,508 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cypress Cap Gp owns 728 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.34% or 1,125 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Campbell Invest Adviser Limited Liability Company has 0.26% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 942 shares. Cap Ww holds 0.48% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 3.45 million shares. Penobscot Invest has 0.06% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 475 shares. Shell Asset, Netherlands-based fund reported 12,236 shares. Azimuth Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 18,336 shares.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.23 earnings per share, up 3.72% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.15 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $257.45M for 58.71 P/E if the $2.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.89% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $20.67 million activity. Myriam Curet sold $1.09M worth of stock. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider MOHR MARSHALL sold $3.94M. Samath Jamie sold 458 shares worth $229,014.