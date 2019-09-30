Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holder Westchester Capital Management Lifted Holding; As Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Botty Investors Has Boosted Its Holding

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 24,234 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68 million, up from 21,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $74.26. About 582,088 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 07/05/2018 – Sarepta and Invitae Expand Partnership to Advance Clinical Research in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 21/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 23/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. | golodirsen | N/A | 05/22/2018 | Treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (MLNX) by 33.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 103,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 414,420 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.86M, up from 311,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $110.05. About 160,038 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68%-69%; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class; 01/05/2018 – Compuverde Leverages Mellanox Networking Technology to Create Unified and Scalable File, Block and Object Storage Solution; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Files Proxy to Elect Directors to Mellanox Technologies Board; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS 2Q & FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases Second Quarter and Full Year 2018 Outlook; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Hldrs; 06/03/2018 Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System — Mellanox Onyx™; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Will Vote on Governance Proposals Including Establishes Plurality Voting in Board Elections; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox: Starboard Continues Its Assault in New Letter — Barron’s Blog

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (Put) (NASDAQ:CZR) by 946,800 shares to 177,300 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) by 2.19 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16M shares, and cut its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ion Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 9.77% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd Co holds 122,682 shares. 37,500 were accumulated by Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 23,013 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Westchester Management Ltd has 414,420 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 862,878 shares. Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 3,591 shares. Loomis Sayles & Communications Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 131,309 shares. Foundry Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,642 shares. Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.99% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 494,075 shares. Kellner Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.66% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Northern accumulated 40,108 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 52,158 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) LP holds 1.32% or 504,903 shares. Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0.05% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.08% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Swiss National Bank reported 126,000 shares. Sigma Planning invested in 22,036 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mgmt Llc has 35,448 shares. Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 92,181 shares. 388 were reported by Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 296,565 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 2,790 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 94,700 shares. The Massachusetts-based Granite Point Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Moreover, Csat Invest Advisory Lp has 0.07% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 1,210 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsr holds 15,765 shares. Cibc Asset Management reported 2,317 shares. Blair William & Il holds 0.02% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 25,373 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 6,408 shares.

