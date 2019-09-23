Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holder Vertex One Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $1.10 Million as Stock Price Declined; Seatown Holdings Has Cut Its Facebook (FB) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 104,151 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.10M, down from 194,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $532.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $186.51. About 5.62 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Democrat wants Facebook CEO Zuckerberg to testify; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK DOES NOT STORE ANY DATA IN RUSSIA, REDUCING MOSCOW’S POTENTIAL ACCESS TO DATA; 28/04/2018 – Plan for EU digital tax on firms’ turnover draws sharp criticism; 21/03/2018 – ACADEMIC LINKED TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IT IS POSSIBLE THE DATA l HARVESTED WAS USED FOR THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION-BBC; 02/04/2018 – Snapchat is mocking Facebook and its Russian political ads controversy with a new April Fools’ Day filter Nothing is off-limits in the fight between the two social media companies; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES 13F SHOWS NO FACEBOOK STAKE AT 1Q END; 26/03/2018 – Fewer than half of Americans trust Facebook to obey U.S. privacy laws, according to a new poll; 22/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s meeting with EU officials will be broadcast live on the European Parliament’s website on Tuesday; 06/03/2018 – YouTube & Facebook Sensations, BBQ Pit Boys, Partner With Camerons Products In An Effort To Bring Grilling Products To Mass Ret; 09/03/2018 – Facebook is getting exclusive rights to 25 Major League Baseball games It’s the first time Facebook has had exclusive distribution rights to games from a major sports league

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 42,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.65 million, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $111.51. About 83,952 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 06/03/2018 – Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System – Mellanox Onyx™; 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE SAYS “REMAIN COMMITTED TO SEEKING CHANGE AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING” OF MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 06/03/2018 Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System — Mellanox Onyx™; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Has 10.6% Interest in Mellanox Technologies; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q EPS 71c; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Starboard Value LP/; 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $547.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 5,500 shares to 18,200 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 23,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.03 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street accumulated 92.81 million shares. F&V Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 3,015 shares. Hills Fincl Bank & has invested 0.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gradient Invests Limited holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 17,441 shares. Ally Fincl reported 80,000 shares stake. Choate Invest holds 3,453 shares. Bankshares Of Stockton holds 0.52% or 5,306 shares. Oakworth Capital Incorporated reported 2,422 shares stake. Weik Management has invested 0.88% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Financial Advisory Gp reported 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Veritas Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 7.22% or 4.38M shares. Central Commercial Bank & Tru Commerce accumulated 11,202 shares. Yhb Advsrs has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 157 were reported by Nuwave Investment Mngmt Lc. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 42,133 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $441.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Far Pt Acquisition Corp by 100,000 shares to 308,125 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 84,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $86.59M for 17.64 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bankshares De reported 2,965 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.03% or 105,854 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Kellner Capital Lc reported 0.66% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 7,507 shares. 5,692 were accumulated by Brinker. Endurance Wealth Management holds 53,334 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 169,059 shares. Natixis Advisors LP has invested 0.05% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Quantbot Limited Partnership holds 0.25% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 22,197 shares. Water Island Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 657,908 shares or 3.39% of its portfolio. Ion Asset Mngmt has invested 9.77% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 2,775 shares. First Trust Advisors LP invested in 0% or 2,382 shares. Gabelli And Advisers invested in 263,459 shares.