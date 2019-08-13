Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holder Pentwater Capital Management LP Lifted Its Position by $184.55 Million as Share Value Declined; Toscafund Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Blackstone Group LP (BX) Position by $1.23 Million; Share Price Rose

Toscafund Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toscafund Asset Management Llp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 135,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toscafund Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 4.22M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO HIRE EX-OBAMA OFFICIAL FOR INSURANCE UNIT; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE IN $4.8B TRANSACTION; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone Group’s Assets Advance 22% to Record $450 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Blackstone’s Tax-Free Hedge Fund Pitch Woos Even More Clients; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 04/04/2018 – BX SEES PROGRAM WITH $40B CAPITAL VEHICLE EQUITY COMMITMENTS; 07/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE TO BUY GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST FOR $7.6B IN CASH; 22/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BX); 12/04/2018 – AMA GROUP LTD AMA.AX – TO DEMERGE AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENT AND ENTER A$508M TRANSACTION WITH BLACKSTONE FOR VEHICLE PANEL REPAIR BUSINESS; 29/03/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE TRUST RECEIVES COURT APPROVAL FOR ARRANGEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 26066.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 1.56M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 1.57 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.83M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $107.85. About 437,705 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDER STARBOARD FILES PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES YEAR REV. $1.03B-$1.05B, EST. $1.02B; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2Q View To Rev $260M-$270M; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD URGES MELLANOX HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES; 29/05/2018 – Mellanox Launches Ground-Breaking Open Hyper-Scalable Enterprise Framework; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 14/05/2018 – ISS, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND HOLDERS VOTE FOR MELLANOX PROPOSALS; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGINS OF 68.0 PERCENT TO 69.0 PERCENT; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP SAYS BELIEVES MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES’ “EGM IS UNNECESSARY AND DESIGNED TO IMPROPERLY DELAY 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING”; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Rev $255M-$265M

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.12M for 19.69 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Solarwinds Corp by 24,585 shares to 50,415 shares, valued at $984,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.