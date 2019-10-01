Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holder Omni Partners Llp Raised Position; Tealwood Asset Management Stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Trimmed by $512,120 as Stock Price Declined

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 65.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 8,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 4,650 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $276,000, down from 13,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 14,675 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 64.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 413,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.12M, up from 635,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $110.32. About 5,915 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 06/03/2018 – Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System – Mellanox Onyx™; 07/03/2018 – Starboard: Open to Talks With Mellanox Board, Management for ‘Constructive Solution’; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGINS OF 68.0 PERCENT TO 69.0 PERCENT; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video Streaming Platform; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox lnfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center; 24/05/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDERS SUPPORT COMPANY’S GOVERNANCE PROPOSALS; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX TO HOLD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MTG OF HOLDERS IN MAY; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD URGES MELLANOX HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Global Advsr Limited accumulated 25,700 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 7,611 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Comerica Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 3,290 shares. Icon Advisers has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). The New York-based Qs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Cortina Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 42,060 shares. Axa reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Longfellow Investment Mgmt Ltd Com reported 1,999 shares. Ameriprise has 0.03% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 631,051 shares. National Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 0.1% or 3,690 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Company reported 1.3% stake. Moreover, Delta Asset Ltd Co Tn has 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 200 shares. Moreover, Pnc Financial Grp has 0.01% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $116.67 million for 10.49 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 199,035 are held by Morgan Stanley. 8,312 are owned by Axa. Proshare Advisors Limited Com holds 0.01% or 31,173 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 10,005 shares. Architects holds 97 shares. Boston Prns holds 0.55% or 6.97M shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,383 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Paloma Prns Mgmt Co holds 222,069 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. 288,556 were reported by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. Twin Tree Management Lp has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Piedmont Inv Inc reported 38,056 shares stake. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) invested in 100 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0% or 44,769 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc owns 442,601 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 567,101 shares.

