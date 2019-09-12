Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holder Mariner Wealth Advisors Decreased Holding as Share Price Declined; Bank Of Hawaii Upped Its Holding in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by $628,650

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 18.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 3,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 24,515 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05 million, up from 20,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $161.73. About 244,015 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table)

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 220,430 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.40 million, down from 223,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $110.95. About 239,285 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video Streaming Platform; 06/03/2018 Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System — Mellanox Onyx™; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2018 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox InfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q EPS 71c; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Will Vote on Governance Proposals Including Establishes Plurality Voting in Board Elections; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD URGES MELLANOX HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Plans Special Vote on Rules Amid Starboard Pressure

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Increased An Energizing 103% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Automatic Data Processing, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADP) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Is Up 3.86% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Markets Pull Back Slightly, ADP & BLS This Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,200 were accumulated by Chatham Gru. First Financial In, Indiana-based fund reported 1,460 shares. Invest Llc has invested 0.32% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Eagle Global Lc accumulated 0.03% or 4,703 shares. Highland Management LP accumulated 52,000 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management has 0.28% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ghp Inv Advisors reported 28,763 shares. Pinnacle Assoc owns 12,194 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Wesbanco Retail Bank owns 13,017 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Minnesota-based Us National Bank De has invested 0.35% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). First Allied Advisory invested in 0.2% or 34,659 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Jefferies Ltd Liability holds 25,648 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Windward Cap Management Ca stated it has 20,453 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mngmt stated it has 14,699 shares.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 1,405 shares to 3,971 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VTV) by 8,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 548,736 shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $87.67 million for 17.56 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ion Asset Mgmt accumulated 347,072 shares or 9.77% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.04% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Loomis Sayles & Lp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 0.05% or 52,598 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Limited Liability Corp owns 161,791 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. 94,004 were accumulated by Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. 1,816 were accumulated by Raymond James Financial. Vanguard Gru reported 257,238 shares stake. Tradewinds Limited Liability Company holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.99% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 494,075 shares. Sphera Funds Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.35% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Chase Invest Counsel Corporation reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 95 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtn Management holds 0.05% or 26,766 shares. Raymond James & Assoc invested 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $8.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 19,211 shares to 95,444 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 2,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Nvidia-Mellanox Deal: 21.99% Expected Annualized Return – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mellanox Works With VMware and NVIDIA to Enable High Performance Virtualized Machine Learning Solutions – Business Wire” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft’s Acquisition Of Mellanox Would Be A Strategic Play – Seeking Alpha” on January 08, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Nvidia-Mellanox Deal: Expected Annualized Return Of 21.06% – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy at a Discount – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 18, 2019.