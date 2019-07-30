Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holder Ion Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Position; First Quadrant LP Has Trimmed Citrix Systems (CTXS) Position as Valuation Declined

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 11,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,216 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, down from 76,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Citrix Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $95.07. About 1.55 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 18/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BAIRD RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $110 FROM $100; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: 01 COMMUNIQUE LABORATORY, INC v. CITRIX ONLINE, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1869 – 2018-04-26; 19/04/2018 – DJ Citrix Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTXS); 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Investors; 12/03/2018 – Citrix Systems Amends Bylaws to Implement Proxy Access; 09/05/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $95; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – ALSO APPOINTED SECOND CITRIX SOLUTION PROVIDER DISTRIBUTOR IN AUSTRALIA; 29/05/2018 – Citrix at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Net $144.3M; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Adj EPS $1.29

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 414,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 841,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.61M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $113.03. About 397,637 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 6 PCT TO $103; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS MELLANOX EGM IS ‘UNNECESSARY’; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Urges Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Governance Proposals at May Extraordinary General Meeting; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX TO HOLD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MTG OF HOLDERS IN MAY; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Shareholders; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO USE UNIVERSAL PROXY CARDS; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases 2Q and Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE SAYS “REMAIN COMMITTED TO SEEKING CHANGE AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING” OF MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $126.38 million for 24.76 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 68,228 shares to 105,957 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marcus Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 44,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR).

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $38.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $72.32M for 21.41 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $1.67 million activity. $545,630 worth of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) was sold by Johnson Amal M on Monday, February 4.

