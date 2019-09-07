Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holder Ion Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Holding by $48.90 Million; Fisher Asset Management Cut Its Aar (AIR) Holding by $701,120 as Valuation Rose

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aar Corp (AIR) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 21,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.51% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.80 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $43.81. About 149,000 shares traded. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 10.06% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 20/03/2018 – RPT-AAR CORP – AFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2019; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP. UPDATES 4Q VIEW ON SLOWER RAMP-UP OF WASS PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 AAR Corp 3Q EPS 44c; 21/05/2018 – AAR CITES ADMINISTRATIVE DELAYS UNDER STATE DEPT. AWARD PACT; 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: AAR DID NOT REPORT 4Q RESULTS; 16/05/2018 – HEROUX-DEVTEK GETS PACT WITH AAR, POTENTIAL VALUE OVER C$65M; 20/03/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $2.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – AAR Named to Forbes’ America’s Best Employers List; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO REDUCED DXC, AIR IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP – REAFFIRMING FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE OF SALES IN THE RANGE OF $2.1 BILLION TO $2.2 BILLION

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 414,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 841,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.61M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $109.6. About 321,614 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases 2Q and Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO USE UNIVERSAL PROXY CARDS; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 6 PCT TO $103; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Hldrs; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD- PROPOSES SOLUTION TO ALLOW UNIVERSAL PROXY CARD, PLURALITY VOTING TO BE IMPLEMENTED WHILE HOLDING ANNUAL MEETING AT MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video Streaming Platform; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Urges Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Governance Proposals at May Extraordinary General Meeting; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard – sources [17:17 GMT08 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS MELLANOX EGM IS ‘UNNECESSARY’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AIR shares while 44 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.23 million shares or 4.03% less from 31.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon owns 0% invested in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 446,229 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp invested in 0.04% or 548,557 shares. Caxton Assocs LP holds 0.05% or 10,816 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Company has 0% invested in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 7,592 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,377 shares. 217,170 are owned by Mairs Power. 562,826 are owned by Beach Point Capital Mngmt L P. Regions Corp reported 0% stake. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 0% or 68,021 shares. Canal Insurance reported 0.25% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Invesco Limited stated it has 170,658 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Telemark Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.82% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc reported 58,747 shares stake.

Analysts await AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.52 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. AIR’s profit will be $17.59M for 21.06 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by AAR Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 57,538 shares to 58,978 shares, valued at $33.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnooc Ltd Adr (NYSE:CEO) by 11,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,304 shares, and has risen its stake in Softbank Group Corp Adr Adr (SFTBY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Glob Management Ltd Llc holds 0.51% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 15,000 shares. Eagle Global Advisors Limited Com holds 25,700 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Icon Advisers Comm has 0.05% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). De Burlo Group Inc Inc Inc reported 0.81% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Cookson Peirce & has invested 0.07% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Prelude Capital Limited Company holds 0.36% or 54,253 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resources, a California-based fund reported 6,210 shares. Jefferies Ltd Com accumulated 46,055 shares. Yakira Mgmt has invested 1.22% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Usa Financial Portformulas Corporation holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 1,832 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Tn owns 200 shares. 115,590 were accumulated by Wellington Mngmt Llp. Systematic Fincl Management Lp invested in 12,230 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma has invested 0.09% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Moore Capital Management Limited Partnership owns 42,000 shares.

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $38.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity.