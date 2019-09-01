Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holder Herald Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Price Declined; Jolley Asset Management Upped Its Intel (INTC) Holding by $4.28 Million as Stock Declined

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 1141.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 80,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 87,911 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 7,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/05/2018 – I-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 07/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford Discusses Reforms for Security Clearance in Open Intel Hearing; 19/03/2018 – Wiwynn Demonstrates Wiwynn® Cluster Manager with NVMe over Fabric Based on Intel® Rack Scale Design at OCP US Summit; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 18/04/2018 – Intel is ditching its wearables effort; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Cognitive Systems EVP to Speak on the Intel Panel at CONNECTIONS™; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M. NEW YORK CITY TIME ON JUNE 8, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Ystrategies Announces $100 Million+ in Strategic Opportunities for Infrastructure Finance Partners; 09/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Intel graphics cards could see a CES 2019 unveiling; 15/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to discuss developments at Intel, including a recent security flaw and takeover rumors

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 7,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 192,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.75M, down from 199,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $107.05. About 198,369 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Plans Special Vote on Rules Amid Starboard Pressure; 24/05/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDERS SUPPORT COMPANY’S GOVERNANCE PROPOSALS; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues; Updates 2018 Outlook; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS “CONTINUE TO BELIEVE SUBSTANTIAL CHANGES ARE NEEDED AT MELLANOX IN ORDER TO BEST POSITION THE COMPANY”; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q EPS 71c; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68%-69%; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – SEES 2018 REVENUES OF $1,050 MLN TO $1,070 MLN

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $71.54M for 20.27 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,000 were accumulated by Highland Management L P. Vertex One Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 52,000 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Moreover, Bamco has 0.08% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 161,414 shares. State Street invested in 0% or 267,620 shares. Mackenzie Fincl invested in 0% or 16,373 shares. Cookson Peirce & Com Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 6,810 shares. Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) Lp stated it has 422,099 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Com holds 79,457 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Com invested in 46,055 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 200,000 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). New York-based Highbridge Mngmt Lc has invested 0.22% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt LP invested in 1.97% or 133,770 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0% or 33,388 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Management stated it has 42,148 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $393.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in One Stop Systems Inc by 200,000 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.

