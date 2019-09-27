Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holder Glazer Capital Trimmed Holding; Pictet Asset Management LTD Holding in Cadence Design System (CDNS) Trimmed as Share Price Rose

Glazer Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 93.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc sold 66,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $553,000, down from 71,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $111.4. About 223,383 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video Streaming Platform; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO ESTABLISH PLURALITY VOTING; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGINS OF 68.0 PERCENT TO 69.0 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 6 PCT TO $103; 17/04/2018 – StorONE Partners with Mellanox to Create the Industry’s First Wire-Speed TRU Storage Solutions; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Hldrs; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Selects Univa to Extend Silicon Design HPC Cluster to Hybrid Cloud; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Has 10.6% Interest in Mellanox Technologies; 07/03/2018 – Starboard: Open to Talks With Mellanox Board, Management for ‘Constructive Solution’; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68.5%-69.5%

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) by 31.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 2.85 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202.04M, down from 4.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cadence Design System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $66.58. About 822,260 shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive; 03/05/2018 – Cadence Shortens Automotive Verification Closure with New Verification IP for UFS 3.0, CoaxPress, and HyperRAM; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and Nl Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 39c-Adj EPS 41c; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC CDNS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.86 TO $0.94; 09/05/2018 – Global MEMS Design Contest Winners Announced; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 10/05/2018 – Cadence Design at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q EPS 20c-EPS 22c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CDNS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 233.68 million shares or 0.88% less from 235.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadence Limited Liability Corp holds 0.18% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) or 25,332 shares. Sei Invests owns 229,013 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Fjarde Ap accumulated 97,199 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Eulav Asset Management stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Thomas White Intl Ltd has invested 0.12% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Mutual Of America Mgmt holds 37,820 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Asset Management One Ltd holds 224,058 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Co reported 195,962 shares. C M Bidwell Assocs holds 0.25% or 3,620 shares. 73,491 are owned by Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Rampart stated it has 0.07% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 612,857 shares. Comerica Comml Bank reported 0.03% stake. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability holds 3,492 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 23,200 shares to 615,809 shares, valued at $26.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 59,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $92.45M for 50.44 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60 million and $864.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs by 783,131 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $14.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pure Acquisition Corp by 324,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Mudrick Cap Acquisition Corp.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $86.59M for 17.63 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.