Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holder Cqs Cayman LP Has Lifted Holding; Republic Svcs (RSG) Holding Has Increased by Ardevora Asset Management Llp

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 10,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 468,864 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.62M, up from 458,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $85.71. About 18,651 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 111.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 19,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 37,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.15M, up from 17,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $110.16. About 8,963 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.05B-$1.07B; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX TO HOLD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MTG OF HOLDERS IN MAY; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – SEES 2018 REVENUES OF $1,050 MLN TO $1,070 MLN; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN OF 21.0 PERCENT TO 22.0 PERCENT; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP SAYS BELIEVES MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES’ “EGM IS UNNECESSARY AND DESIGNED TO IMPROPERLY DELAY 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING”; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Hldrs; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Anticipates Holding Annual General Meeting on July 25; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,537 shares. Moreover, Dupont Management has 0.11% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 57,231 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 198,459 shares in its portfolio. Ifrah Inc invested in 2,545 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 32,552 are held by Tdam Usa. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.32% or 447,331 shares. 3,630 are held by Consulate. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.12% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 75,343 shares. Transamerica Financial Advsr holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 4,469 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 0.94% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 203,500 shares. South Dakota Invest Council stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Suntrust Banks invested 0% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 16,200 shares to 350,805 shares, valued at $40.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 22,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,748 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Limited Com reported 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Moreover, Geode Cap Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Prelude Capital Mgmt invested in 0.35% or 63,884 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 44,126 shares. 105,854 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.03% or 17,754 shares. First Interstate State Bank reported 2,390 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability accumulated 21,251 shares. Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Management Inc has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Brinker Inc reported 5,692 shares. Clal Insur Holding holds 5.55% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 2.18M shares. Twin Inc holds 6.96% or 173,776 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc accumulated 0.26% or 367,781 shares. Axa owns 0.04% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 96,000 shares. Monetary Inc accumulated 0.01% or 200 shares.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 17,000 shares to 12,500 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 138,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,500 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc.

