Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holder Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Raised Holding; Diamondback Energy (FANG) Shareholder Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Raised Position

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 8341.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 417,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 422,099 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.96 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $108.42. About 333,526 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video Streaming Platform; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox InfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Net $37.8M; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Urges Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Governance Proposals at May Extraordinary General Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q EPS 71c; 24/05/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDERS SUPPORT COMPANY’S GOVERNANCE PROPOSALS; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2018 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN OF 21.0 PERCENT TO 22.0 PERCENT; 15/03/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES RESPONDS TO STARBOARD VALUE – SEC FILING

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 24.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 33,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 169,035 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.16 million, up from 135,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $99.28. About 1.03 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 37,250 shares to 36,500 shares, valued at $6.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,868 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (Put) (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 141,203 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma reported 1.89M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,581 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 8,800 are owned by Brinker. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Citigroup has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Yakira Capital Incorporated stated it has 1.22% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Jane Street Grp Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Co holds 46,055 shares. Omni Llp invested in 635,984 shares. Susquehanna Llp holds 473,146 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nomura reported 2,406 shares stake. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na invested in 3,313 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Lc holds 0.35% or 265,874 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $905,320 activity. Stice Travis D. bought $399,968 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Friday, August 9.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 62,761 shares to 157,905 shares, valued at $10.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR) by 28,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 548,557 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Violich Management owns 0.1% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 4,000 shares. King Luther Capital holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 83,154 shares. Focused Wealth reported 1,730 shares stake. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab accumulated 8,182 shares. 73,678 are owned by Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Llc. Massachusetts Finance Svcs Ma holds 266,476 shares. Ranger Investment Mgmt LP invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company reported 297,520 shares. Carlson Cap LP holds 0.54% or 298,200 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0% or 9 shares. 5,533 were reported by Ls Inv Advisors Lc. Welch Grp Limited Co, a Alabama-based fund reported 7,420 shares. Prelude Capital Lc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Cls Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

