Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) EPS Estimated At $1.16; Ngam Advisors LP Has Upped Nike B (NKE) Stake By $915,264

Analysts expect Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report $1.16 EPS on July, 16.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 12.62% from last quarter’s $1.03 EPS. MLNX’s profit would be $64.07 million giving it 24.27 P/E if the $1.16 EPS is correct. After having $1.15 EPS previously, Mellanox Technologies, Ltd.’s analysts see 0.87% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $112.6. About 136,603 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues; Updates 2018 Outlook; 23/04/2018 – Eyal Waldman, CEO and President of Mellanox Technologies Receives the 2018 Global Industry Leader Award; 06/03/2018 – Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System – Mellanox Onyx™; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD: MELLANOX ACTION EMPHASIZES CHANGE IS NEEDED; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD COMMENTS ON MELLANOX’S DECISION TO DELAY ANNUAL MTG; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – ISS, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND HOLDERS VOTE FOR MELLANOX PROPOSALS; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 12/03/2018 – Starboard Responds to Mellanox’s Proposed Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2Q View To Rev $260M-$270M

Ngam Advisors Lp increased Nike Inc B (NKE) stake by 6.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ngam Advisors Lp acquired 10,896 shares as Nike Inc B (NKE)’s stock declined 1.63%. The Ngam Advisors Lp holds 176,109 shares with $14.83M value, up from 165,213 last quarter. Nike Inc B now has $135.49B valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.2. About 3.90 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 04/04/2018 – Nike “has failed to gain traction” in hiring and promoting more women and minorities, according to a memo Nike’s HR Chief sent to employees on Wednesday; 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 06/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Nike? Adidas? University of Washington athletics closing in on major payday with new apparel deal; 15/03/2018 – Nike CEO Says Disturbed, Saddened by Reports — Memo; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ZODIAC WILL PRIMARY FOCUS ON NIKEPLUS MEMBERS

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, makes, and sells interconnect products and solutions. The company has market cap of $6.22 billion. The Company’s products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. It has a 42.9 P/E ratio. The firm offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits , adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solution for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale Web 2.0, and cloud data centers; and Ethernet adapters.

Among 4 analysts covering Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Mellanox had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Friday, March 29 to “Hold”. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Hold”. DA Davidson downgraded Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) rating on Tuesday, March 12. DA Davidson has “Neutral” rating and $128 target.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.67 million activity. On Wednesday, June 5 SANGHI STEVE bought $2.21 million worth of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 20,000 shares. Johnson Amal M sold 5,714 shares worth $545,630.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 202,740 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 3,183 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd invested in 26,863 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 2,350 shares. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada owns 177 shares. The New York-based Water Island Limited Liability has invested 3.9% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Pinnacle holds 0.02% or 6,350 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 926 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 0.03% or 83,919 shares in its portfolio. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 9,621 shares. Pentwater Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 1.57M shares or 2.34% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 20 shares. The New Jersey-based Alpine Assoc has invested 4.63% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 0.14% stake. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.97% or 133,770 shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Nike had 42 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, March 22 with “Neutral”. Bank of America maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Friday, March 22. Bank of America has “Sell” rating and $60 target. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of NKE in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Monday, June 24 with “Sell” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. On Thursday, January 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Needham to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M reported 145,349 shares stake. Umb State Bank N A Mo reported 138,314 shares. Johnson Finance has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Round Table Svcs owns 3,711 shares. Carmignac Gestion owns 4,845 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 4,132 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc accumulated 506 shares or 0% of the stock. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 4,700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Co, Texas-based fund reported 924 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.15% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Birch Hill Advisors Llc reported 9,046 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Atwood Palmer Inc has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,250 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda invested in 50,300 shares or 1.78% of the stock. Cape Ann Bank & Trust invested 0.55% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $36.00 million activity. PARKER MARK G sold $11.70M worth of stock or 150,000 shares.