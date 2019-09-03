Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (MLNX) and STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) and STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM). The two are both Semiconductor – Broad Line companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mellanox Technologies Ltd. 113 4.93 N/A 3.00 37.50 STMicroelectronics N.V. 17 1.65 N/A 1.40 13.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Mellanox Technologies Ltd. and STMicroelectronics N.V. STMicroelectronics N.V. has lower revenue and earnings than Mellanox Technologies Ltd. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Mellanox Technologies Ltd. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than STMicroelectronics N.V., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mellanox Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 10.5% 8.5% STMicroelectronics N.V. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Mellanox Technologies Ltd. has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. STMicroelectronics N.V.’s 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.38 beta.

Liquidity

Mellanox Technologies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, STMicroelectronics N.V. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Mellanox Technologies Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to STMicroelectronics N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Mellanox Technologies Ltd. and STMicroelectronics N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mellanox Technologies Ltd. 0 4 0 2.00 STMicroelectronics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Mellanox Technologies Ltd. is $125.75, with potential upside of 17.47%. Meanwhile, STMicroelectronics N.V.’s average target price is $19.2, while its potential upside is 8.47%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Mellanox Technologies Ltd. is looking more favorable than STMicroelectronics N.V., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mellanox Technologies Ltd. and STMicroelectronics N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.8% and 3.6%. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of Mellanox Technologies Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, STMicroelectronics N.V. has 28.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mellanox Technologies Ltd. -1.38% 0.46% -6.54% 28.65% 42.92% 21.91% STMicroelectronics N.V. -6.17% -0.54% -0.44% 12.86% -15.67% 31.48%

For the past year Mellanox Technologies Ltd. has weaker performance than STMicroelectronics N.V.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Mellanox Technologies Ltd. beats STMicroelectronics N.V.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solution for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale Web 2.0, and cloud data centers; and Ethernet adapters. It also provides adapters to server, storage, communications infrastructure, and embedded systems original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as ICs or standard card form factors with PCI express interfaces; and switch ICs and systems to server, storage, communications infrastructure, and embedded systems OEMs to create switching equipment. In addition, the company supports server operating systems, including Linux, Windows, AIX, HPUX, Solaris, and VxWorks. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, a network of sales representatives, and independent distributors worldwide. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with HPE to advance innovations in computing and machine learning platforms; and collaborations with Microsemi Corporation and Celestica to develop a reference architecture for NVM express over fabrics applications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products, and subsystems and modules worldwide. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom devices and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards. It also provides subsystems and modules, including mobile phone accessories, battery chargers, and ISDN power supplies for the telecommunications, automotive, and industrial markets; and in-vehicle equipment for electronic toll payment. The company sells its products through its distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. STMicroelectronics N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.