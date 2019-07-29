Mellanox Technologies LTD (Call) (MLNX) Holder Symmetry Peak Management Has Raised Position by $7.55 Million; Applied Matls (AMAT) Stock Price Rose While Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Cut Stake by $16.97 Million

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) (MLNX) by 3200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 64,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $113.62. About 277,080 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Starboard Value LP/; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Hldrs; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD COMMENTS ON MELLANOX’S DECISION TO DELAY ANNUAL MTG; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Shareholders; 07/03/2018 – Starboard: Open to Talks With Mellanox Board, Management for ‘Constructive Solution’; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 29/05/2018 – Mellanox Launches Ground-Breaking Open Hyper-Scalable Enterprise Framework; 22/05/2018 – Vault Systems Selects Mellanox and Cumulus Networks to Build a Secure, Scalable, High Performance OpenStack Cloud; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 43.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 435,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 574,221 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.77 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $50.67. About 3.99M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 53,000 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $700,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huya Inc by 66,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.67 million activity. 5,714 Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) shares with value of $545,630 were sold by Johnson Amal M.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 48,284 shares to 352,815 shares, valued at $62.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 36,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.27 million for 18.10 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

