Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.35 N/A -15.68 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Volatility & Risk

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 321.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 4.21 beta. Viking Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.27 beta which makes it 127.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Viking Therapeutics Inc. are 60.8 and 60.8 respectively. Viking Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $14, while its potential upside is 457.77%. Viking Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21.83 consensus target price and a 206.60% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.