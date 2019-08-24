Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Since Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.34 N/A -15.68 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 4.51 N/A -1.66 0.00

Demonstrates Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Sutro Biopharma Inc. is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.7. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 73.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.